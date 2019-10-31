Fix-it With Fred: 2019 ASA Top 10 Website

Fix-it With Fred

Website address: https://www.fixitwithfred.com

Business address: 1415 Raff Rd SW Suite B, Canton, Ohio 44710

Phone Number: (330) 477-3733

Month & Year Website Launched: 12/2011

Month & Year of Last Redesign: 7/2018

“The homepage (above the fold) draws you into a strong feeling of family right from the get-go. They don’t hesitate to talk about trust, integrity, honesty, commitment and reliability, which are fundamental to their shop. The home page grabs you immediately with pictures of the staff. That continues to bring the ‘home town’ feel to this website. You don’t have to look far to see the facility and understand their digital inspection process. Payment options are on the footer. A ‘Request Appointment’ call to action is on the top of every page along with easy access to review.”

Website’s objective and/or purpose?

“To let the potential customer feel what we’re all about: Helping people. We are a family-based business that makes sure everything that we do is good for our customers, their vehicles, our team & our business. We always educate our customers about their cars so they can make the most informed decisions. We truly love all of our customers and want to help more likeminded people find that we’re the right shop for them.”

Website’s outstanding or innovative feature about the website?

“Our website focuses on making the visitor happy. We don’t use many pictures of cars or car parts on our website. We believe that customers know that a car shop deals with cars. They’re looking for people who they can trust and depend on. That’s why we show them we’re the team that they can trust and depend on.

“We also try and answer as many questions as possible with our website. We want the customer to feel like they’ve started to get to know us once they’ve visited our website. Then they can call us to find out more about what we do.

“We also have options: Calling, texting, emailing and forms are all available as contact methods on our site. Our social media (Instagram) streams on our site. Our reviews stream on our site (FB & Google). Overall, we have a very happy website.”