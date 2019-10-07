Facebook Live: Social media advice given to auto repair shops

Doug Myers

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – Auto Repair Industry social media “Superstars” Frank Leutz and Jeff Buckley stopped by ASA’s National Headquarters on Monday for a Facebook Live.

They shared ideas and their stories of why they do social media and what it has done for their shops.

