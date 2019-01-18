Facebook Live: ASA leader talks importance of VIN decoding, speaks of ‘missed opportunities’

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – ASA Executive Director Ray Fisher addressed the importance of VIN decoding and “missed opportunities” during Friday’s Facebook Live.

It marked the first of two Facebook Live events scheduled over the next week.

The next one, also hosted by Fisher, is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22. Called “Turning legislation into bottom-line results,” the Facebook Live is for collision-side repair industry professionals.

To watch, go to: https://www.facebook.com/ASAshop/ at the scheduled time on Tuesday, Jan. 22.

To get the latest auto repair industry news, you can always go to: www.autoinc.org

Also, become a member of ASA’s exclusive, members-only Facebook group by CLICKING HERE and signing up.

Comments

comments