Electrification – the next step: ASA Podcast (Episode 104)

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – With rising concerns of environmental change and the continuing advance of technology, there’s been a lot of talk lately about the impact of electrification and what it means to the average automotive repair business.

This episode begins our exploration of what’s now and what’s next in electric powertrains as we talk with Tony Mossuto, owner of Everything Automotive in Jacksonville, Florida.

Tony’s shop has been providing hybrid vehicle service for about three years now, and it represents about 3 percent of his business. He’s ASE-certified as a Light Duty Hybrid/Electric Vehicle Specialist (L3), among other certifications.

“Change won’t happen overnight,” he said, “and the independent repair shops have been dealing with changing automotive technology all along. This is no different.”

As he points out in this podcast, a lot of the maintenance work will involve familiar systems like brakes, steering & suspension, tires, electrical and diagnostic work. What will change is the need for the knowledge and equipment necessary to deal with advanced computer networks and control systems unique to EVs.