Election 2019: Voting to elect ASA board members continues, deadline nears

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – Less than two weeks remain for ASA members to vote in the association’s 2019 board-of-directors elections.

Voting started Feb. 1 and will end March 15.

CLICK HERE to check out the profiles of the candidates for General Director and Collision Division Director. Candidate profiles offer shop affiliations, industry background and personal statements from each candidate about how they’ll work to further ASA’s mission.

All ASA members in “good standing” should have been notified with instructions on how to vote. If you’re an ASA member and didn’t receive a notification, send an email to membershipar@asashop.org.

Election results will be announced during the 2019 ASA Annual Business Meeting.

The annual meeting is being held April 30-May 2 in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, community of Hurst. To register or get more information about the meeting, CLICK HERE.