Dynamic Automotive: 2019 ASA Top 10 Website

“This site spoke ‘professional’ from the first view. It’s clear the shop offers reliable and trustworthy repairs, and has a clean and bold look. A ‘schedule service’ call to action greets you, which makes this site very millennial-friendly. The site is not shy about showing its facility in action. You can tell this is no ordinary auto service facility.

“The home page has a nice flow and spotlights their mobile app. Their new division ‘Dynamic Off-Road’ gets its due and they show the value of digital inspections. Its location map, hours, phone numbers and ‘contact us’ section are all easy to find. The home page has a comprehensive overview and serious call to actions.

“Additional pages allow you to discover their heavy community involvement and their passion for building their team through the Maryland apprentice program.”

“To provide quality automotive services to the residents of Frederick, Libertytown, Urbana, New Market and surrounding areas. Giving current and potential customers all of the information they need to make informed decisions regarding their vehicles, as well as insight into what makes each of our locations unique. Auto repairs at Dynamic Automotive are where customers become friends!”

“Our website is about more than just listing the services we offer. Custom videos throughout, dedicated awards/achievements section, detailed community outreach page, online appointment scheduler, and you can even download our recently launched App to make communication on the go that much easier!”