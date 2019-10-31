Connie & Dick’s Service Center: 2019 ASA Top 10 Website

Connie & Dick’s Service Center

Website address: connieanddicks.com

Business address: 150 Olive St., Claremont, Calif. 91711

Phone Number: (909) 626-5653

Month & Year Website Launched: 1997

Month & Year of Last Redesign: 2016

Judge’s comments:

“Along with the clean, well-organized design, this website is unique in walking visitors through the history of the business up to the present day. The emphasis on their Blue Seal of Excellence recognition demonstrates the expertise of their technicians and the customer reviews convey the trust and confidence their customers have in the business. I also liked the 360 view of the shop interior showing a clean, modern service facility that can provide service on a wide range of vehicles.”

In their own words:

Website’s objective and/or purpose?

“Highlight company’s products and services in a way that consumers expect to be able to consume content. We also want to always try and illustrate how complex our field is and how capable we are at meeting the technological demands.”

Website’s outstanding or innovative feature about the website?

“Google walkthrough, continuous scroll front page, online scheduling, chat.”