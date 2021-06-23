Collision programs closing at alarming rate: ASA Podcast (Episode 101)

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – It’s no secret that Career & Technology Education (CTE) programs at the secondary and post-secondary school level have been struggling, but the issue is particularly acute when it comes to collision repair CTE programs.

In this episode, we talk with George Arrants, VP of the ASE Education Foundation, on the rapid decline in collision CTE programs and the implications for the collision industry.

Although this decline has been going on for some time, the reasons behind it may surprise you.

Reversing this trend is not just important to ensuring an ongoing supply of properly-trained, entry-level technicians — it’s critical to the future success of the collision industry.

Listen in as George comments on topics such as:

His industry background and role at the ASE Education Foundation.

How the ASE Education Foundation accredits secondary and post-secondary CTE programs and supports apprenticeships.

The declining number of collision CTE programs in the United States.

The real reasons behind the closing of collision CTE program and what needs to be done to reverse this trend.

The serious impact this has on finding the technical talent we need in collision shops to ensure our future success.

What the collision industry can do to help address this issue.

Why other segments of the repair industry don’t suffer from the same declines and what we can learn from their experience.

How ASA members can help to support CTE programs in their local communities.

Why raising awareness of this growing problem should be a top priority within the collision industry.

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 101 of the ASA Podcast series.

