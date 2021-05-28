Calling ASA members: Help us celebrate our troops! Submit your photos!

AutoInc.,

A Decrease font size. A Reset font size. A Increase font size.

11From the Automotive Service Association

ASA Members:  In a future AutoInc. feature, we plan to celebrate our U.S. troops by recognizing them on social media during the Fourth of July.  If you have a member of your family currently serving in the military, please consider submitting a photo of them for our Fourth of July tribute.

Help us to acknowledge their service and the sacrifice they’re making.

Veterans, we’ll be reaching out to you at a later date for Veteran’s Day.

If you’d like to participate, please submit your photo no later than midnight Central Sunday, June 13.

Camera Icon Vector Id1175387759SUBMIT YOUR PHOTO

Related Posts: