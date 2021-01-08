Bruce Howes’ View from the Helm: Good community service & PR action

Good community service & PR action

My article below, this is a great team building event, and public service, and also really helps with the public perception of our profession. Everyone had a great time, and learned a serious lifesaving skills. Plus, they felt that were being invested in by myself and our business. Total cost was three large pizzas, four hours of the day (we paid all team members), and a $500 donation (voluntary) to our local EMS agency. – Bruce

A Different Kind Of Service

Today our team stopped work at noon and began a different kind of service. Our newly renovated sales office became a classroom.

Thanks to Wiscasset EMS and Service Chief Erin Bean’s efforts, the entire Atlantic Motorcar Team was trained and become certified in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and the use of an Automated External Heart Defibrillator (AED).

CPR is an emergency life-saving procedure performed when the heart stops beating. Immediate CPR can double or even triple the chances of survival after cardiac arrest!

Erin graciously provided the videos, the realistic training mannequins seen here in the photos, hands on training, guidance, and coaching on these life-saving skill sets. With four CPR stations, each equipped with a training mannequin, each member of the Atlantic Motorcar team was not only trained in theory but also had great opportunity to practice and then demonstrate their skills.

You can see the guys and gals of AMC, while enjoying the process, took their training seriously, each committed to not only earning certification from the American Heart Association (AHA) but also mastering the life-saving skills that come along with it.

The Atlantic Motorcar campus is equipped with a state of the art Defibtech Video AED, airway management, and hemostatic control devices. Because we think caring for people is as essential as caring for cars…and being part of a community also means also giving back, in any way we can.

Wiscasset and the surrounding communities now have 11 more “first responders,” ready, willing, and able to render aid to our clients, our residents, our guests, our friends.

According to the American Heart Association (AHA), every year, 475,000 people die from cardiac arrest in the United States. Big number. Bigger opportunity. Thanks to Erin, and now the AMC team, we may be privileged to some day help put a dent in it.