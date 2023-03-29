ASE Reminds Techs of Certification Required for A/C Work

As the air conditioning season approaches, the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) reminds service technicians that they must be trained and certified through an EPA-approved organization, such as ASE, to service mobile air conditioning systems. The credential from this program is also required to purchase automotive refrigerants in containers 2 lbs. and larger.

The ASE refrigerant recovery and recycling program is EPA-approved, meets Section 609 regulations and is offered in two different ways. The most convenient method is online on the ASEcampus.com website. Those who prefer a printed booklet may place a no-charge order, making payment when the completed quiz is submitted for scoring.

“Spring is here and shops will be seeing more customers bringing in vehicles for air conditioning service and repair,” said Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO. “To service these vehicles, technicians must pass an EPA-approved program to legally perform air conditioning service work. The ASE refrigerant recovery and recycling review and quiz offers a convenient way for professional technicians to quickly meet EPA requirements for performing air conditioning service.”

Training and certification programs must cover the use of recycling equipment in compliance with industry standards, regulatory requirements, refrigerant containment and the effects on the environment. To be certified, technicians must review the training material thoroughly and then pass a test demonstrating their knowledge of the training material.

The certificate earned as a result of a passing score on the refrigerant quiz is only deemed as certification in the context of the EPA. This credential is not the equivalent of technical certification from the ASE certification program. For more information about the ASE refrigerant and recycling program, click here.

Established in 1972 as a non-profit organization, the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is a driving force in the transportation industry. As an independent third party, ASE upholds and promotes high standards of service and repair through the assessment, certification and credentialing of current and future industry professionals, and the prestigious ASE Blue Seal logo identifies professionals who possess the essential knowledge and skills to perform with excellence.

Today, there are approximately 220,000 ASE Certified professionals at work in dealerships, independent shops, collision repair shops, auto parts stores, fleets, schools and colleges throughout the country. ASE offers three options for testing and recertification: in-person testing conducted days, nights and weekends at more than 450 secured, proctored Prometric test centers; the ASE renewal app for recertification of unexpired automobile certifications (A1-A9); and ProProctor remote testing for online recertification of all ASE tests, excluding L1 and L2. For more information about ASE, visit www.ase.com.