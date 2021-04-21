ASA X50 conference offers something for everyone in the shop: ASA Podcast (Episode 92)

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – The ASA X50 Conference & Expo is a new virtual training and trade show event with a twist.

With 50 of the top trainers in the industry, a convention-center feel, and opportunities for networking, one-on-one vendor meetings, and much more, it’s a two-day event that delivers a truckload of value!

In this episode, we talk with X50 sponsors Jim Gray from AutoZone, Pete Massini from Advance Auto Parts and Steven Shipe from Dell Technologies on what you’ll find at their virtual exhibit booths.

Find out about some of the show specials and prizes being awarded during the event!

Whether you have a mechanical or collision repair business, the X50 Conference has something for every member of your team. It all happens April 30 – May 1st. Registration is open now at ASA X50 Automotive Conference & Expo (vfairs.com).

Hear all about why you need to be there!

A wide choice of management and technical training sessions that help you develop your team and drive your business forward.

Technical discussions on the latest trends in the automotive service and collision industry.

A unique networking experience with industry experts in an interactive, virtual forum.

Top products and services from X50 sponsors and vendors that will help you drive your business forward.

Special prizes in store for the lucky winners!

All sessions will be recorded for later, on-demand viewing for four weeks after the event.

The latest information on vehicle electrification and what it means for your business and the automotive service industry in the years ahead.

To see all of the training sessions available, click the link above, or visit the ASA Website at www.asashop.org to register and view videos and other details of the ASA X50 Conference.

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 92 of the ASA Podcast series.

