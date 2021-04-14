ASA X50 conference offers insights into OEM technology: ASA Podcast (Episode 91)

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas –The ASA X50 Conference & Expo is a new virtual training and trade show event with a twist.

With 50 of the top trainers in the industry, a convention-center feel, and opportunities for networking, one-on-one vendor meetings, and much more, it’s a two-day event that delivers a truckload of value!

In this episode, we talk with Maryann Croce about her class on The Invisible Culture, along with Mark Allen from Audi and Jason Sanders from Nissan about some of the new technology from the OEMs that will impact both mechanical and collision shops in the years ahead.

Whether you have a mechanical or collision repair business, the X50 Conference has something for every member of your team. It all happens April 30 – May 1st. Registration is open now at ASA X50 Automotive Conference & Expo (vfairs.com).

Hear all about why you need to be there!

A wide choice of management and technical training sessions that help you develop your team and drive your business forward.

Technical discussions on the latest trends in the automotive service and collision industry.

A unique networking experience with industry experts in an interactive, virtual forum.

All sessions will be recorded for later, on-demand viewing for four weeks after the event.

The latest information on vehicle electrification and what it means for your business and the automotive service industry in the years ahead.

To see all of the training sessions available, visit the ASA Website at www.asashop.org to register and view videos and other details of the ASA X50 Conference.

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 91 of the ASA Podcast series.

ASA PODCAST SERIES: THE EPISODES