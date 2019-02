NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – Have clutter in your shop?

Check out the first episode of a new ASA video series featuring Frank Leutz, an Arizona shop owner who is also a member of ASA’s mechanical ops committee.

You can also listen to a recent ASA interview with Frank and watch a video of Frank valuing being an ASA member.