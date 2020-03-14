ASA training, business event postponed until late August or early September

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — Noting the seriousness of the Coronavirus, ASA’s Board of Directors decided Friday to postpone the association’s joint CARS (Congress of Automotive Repair & Service), TTF (Technology & Telematics Forum) and annual business meeting until late August or early September.

The board made the decision after some key business partners indicated they might not be able to attend because of company travel bans resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event had originally been scheduled for May 4-5, 2020 in the Dallas-Fort Worth community of Hurst. The new date for the ASA training event and meeting will be announced early next week, ASA President/Executive Director Ray Fisher said.

“While we’re disappointed to have to postpone the event because we have such an excellent venue, we understand the need for the delay because of health concerns,” Fisher said.

Fisher said ASA leaders realize the seriousness of the Coronavirus (COVID19) and are, as a result, doing everything possible to keep its employees and members safe while continuing to provide top-notch member experiences.

ASA’s decision comes in the wake of numerous groups postponing – and sometimes canceling – events.

In addition to NAPA Expo being postponed, CIC canceling its April 8-9 meeting and ASA Northwest postponing its upcoming meeting, major league baseball, professional hockey and golf, and pro and college basketball are among other groups to take action.

“Like everyone else, we’re following CDC guidelines and keeping the health of our members at the forefront,” Fisher said, adding ASA’s commitment to top-notch member services will not wane.

When the event occurs later this year, it will still feature co-located options such as CARS and TTF in addition to the ASA’s Annual Business Meeting and Live Podcasts.

For more information and continuing updates on the event, click HERE.

EDUCATION DOES NOT NEED TO WAIT!

In the meantime, as important precautions are being taken with the Coronavirus, ASA members continue to have virtual access to:

For other ASA-related information, go to ASA’s website.