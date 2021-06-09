ASA-Texas focuses on growth: ASA Podcast (Episode 99)

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – In this episode, we continue our conversation with Kathryne Buckley-Tessem about her role as executive director of ASA-Texas.

In the second of two podcasts, she talks about how the ASA-Texas Board is focused on growing the membership in the affiliate organization as we all continue to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

From creating new systems to deal with a changing industry, to working with her volunteer leadership to learn all she can, Kathryne shares her views on the most pressing issues facing the organization and the opportunities she sees ahead for meeting existing ASA members and recruiting new ones.

Listen in as Kathryne shares her thoughts on:

The structure of ASA Texas and how it’s organized

Her role as Executive Director and how her background and experience will help grow the organization.

Looking forward to meeting the ASA members at Chapter meetings.

Leveraging her experience in sports marketing to promote ASA-TX meetings & events.

The makeup of the ASA-Texas leadership and how the volunteers play a key role in supporting ASA programs and events.

Sharing her thoughts on some goals, plans and the vision for ASA-Texas

Her take on the biggest challenges facing ASA-Texas

Visit the ASA-Texas website at www.asatx.org to learn more

You can contact Kathryne by email at asatexasinc@gmail.com

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 99 of the ASA Podcast series.

