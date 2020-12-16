ASA Podcast: Fighting for Independent Repair Shops in Washington, D.C.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – Bob Redding, ASA’s Washington, D.C. representative, is fighting for the independent service industry.

In this podcast, Bob wraps up the year and talks about the important issues and legislation that will impact everyone working in automotive service and collision repair shops across the nation.

Hear all about it as he discusses the current COVID relief package and how ASA members are engaging their legislators in unprecedented numbers to get the help we need to weather the pandemic.