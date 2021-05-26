ASA Podcast (Episode 97): The future of the automotive workforce

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – While recently moderating the panel on the Future of the Automotive Workforce at the ASA X50 Automotive Conference & Expo, Kim Hickey raised some of the thorniest issues the auto repair industry faces in attracting, developing and keeping the technical talent needed now and for the future.

In the episode, Hickey – client fulfillment director, coach and trainer at the Automotive Training Institute – discusses topics ranging from the evolution of what it means to be an automotive technician to facing our own shortfalls in taking direct action in meeting the challenge.

In many cases, we have no one to blame but ourselves for the situation we find ourselves in today.

Hear all about it as we explore what we don’t know, what we need to change and what we need to do to ensure that we’ll have the business and technical talent we’ll all need to survive and thrive in the 21st Century.