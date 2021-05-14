ASA Podcast (Episode 95): Gary Smith on the need for PWM training

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – Keeping up with automotive technology requires ongoing training. That’s particularly true when it comes to learning more about Pulse Width Modulation (PWM).

Gary Smith of DiagNation knows that better than most, but these days it’s as much about radio frequencies as it is basic electricity.

The type of things we need to know about range from basic electrical components and circuits to how transistors affect current flow and signal generation in order to properly interpret waveforms.

Gary talks about developing new types of test equipment to measure radio frequency signals, which offers the potential for faster and less-invasive test procedures.

It’s not just about what we’re learning, but how we’re learning it!

If you want a look ahead to where we’re going with automotive control systems, this podcast is for you!