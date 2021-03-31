ASA Podcast (Episode 89): ASA X50 Automotive Conference & Expo offers new virtual experience!

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – The X50 Conference is a new virtual training and trade show event with a twist.

With 49 of the top trainers in the industry, a convention-center feel, and opportunities for networking, one-on-one vendor meetings, and much more, it’s a two-day event that delivers a truckload of value!

Listen in as we begin a four-part series spotlighting what you’ll find, what you’ll learn and what you’ll experience at an event unlike any other in the automotive service and collision repair industry.

In this episode, Julie Massaro (ASA Colorado), Diana DeLeon (ASA Arizona) and Deb Bullwinkle (ASA-Illinois) talk about how the X50 Conference was created and all that is has to offer to attendees.

It all happens April 30 – May 1st.

Registration is open now at ASA X50 Automotive Conference & Expo (vfairs.com)