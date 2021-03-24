ASA Podcast (Episode 88): TechForce Foundation – Promoting ‘new collar’ automotive careers
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – TechForce Foundation CEO Jennifer Maher discusses her organization’s work in addressing the technician shortage for the auto, truck and collision industries, among others, and how TechForce harnesses the power of the industry to help find and cultivate the technical talent the automotive service industry needs.
TechForce is a nonprofit 501 (c) (3) organization with the mission to champion students to and through their education and into careers as professional technicians. Their vision is to harness the collective resources of the transportation industry to develop tomorrow’s workforce of qualified technicians.
TechForce makes it their business to increase awareness and enthusiasm for the profession and provide the resources to help access quality education for those with financial need and make the connection between future techs and the automotive service industry through mentorship and career development opportunities.
Listen in as Jennifer also discusses:
- The new TechForce Community resource being built right now.
- The evolution of TechForce over the years from a scholarship organization into a bigger idea.
- The TechForce Community experience: LinkedIn meets Match.com
- The value of Gaming in the outreach for new talent.
- Creating a Career File for the next generation.
- Resources for finding scholarships, schools and automotive careers.
- Jointechforce.org allows you to create profiles to join the network and engage with other technicians, mentors, employers, education and more!
- Traveling the country to explain our “New Collar” careers in the automotive industry.
- Using technology to connect future techs globally.
- The Future Techs Rock and Techs Rock Awards.
- The Women Techs Rock Initiative.
Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 88 of the ASA Podcast series.