ASA Podcast (Episode 88): TechForce Foundation – Promoting ‘new collar’ automotive careers

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – TechForce Foundation CEO Jennifer Maher discusses her organization’s work in addressing the technician shortage for the auto, truck and collision industries, among others, and how TechForce harnesses the power of the industry to help find and cultivate the technical talent the automotive service industry needs.

TechForce is a nonprofit 501 (c) (3) organization with the mission to champion students to and through their education and into careers as professional technicians. Their vision is to harness the collective resources of the transportation industry to develop tomorrow’s workforce of qualified technicians.

TechForce makes it their business to increase awareness and enthusiasm for the profession and provide the resources to help access quality education for those with financial need and make the connection between future techs and the automotive service industry through mentorship and career development opportunities.