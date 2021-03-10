ASA Podcast (Episode 86): From Customer to General Manager

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – Dan Levin discovered his passion in an unusual way… by accident.

After traveling in Europe and college, he moved to Boulder, Colorado, where he ran a rental car operation and became a customer of Pellman’s Automotive Service.

One of those repairs resulted in finding his career path as an ASE Certified technician who worked his way up to become general manager.

Thanks to the help, training and trust from independent shop owners Brad and Lisa Pellman, Dan is another of our next-generation leaders who believes strongly in his customers, his team and his own passion for the automotive service industry.

Listen in as Dan discusses:

How buying a used International Scout led him to his career.

His role as General Manager at Pellman’s Automotive Service in Boulder.

His pride in being an ASE-Certified professional and work to help his technicians achieve Master Certification.

How hybrid vehicles represent a substantial piece of their market.

Why keeping his technicians up to speed on the latest technology is one of his biggest challenge, and how he meets that challenge.

Why finding qualified technicians is a matter of reputation and messaging.

How his best technicians often come from different parts of the country.

Maintaining a formal employee training program during COVID.

The attraction for and excitement he finds in the automotive industry.

The importance of investing in your employees.

Why overcoming perceptions of our industry is key to attracting the next generation.

The value of virtual training and the discussion it brings to the process.

How the business supports the community and vice-versa.

Why he couldn’t do it without his dedicated staff.

Developing his business skills through training and talking with peers.

How he sees ASA as critical to our industry’s success.

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 86 of the ASA Podcast series.

