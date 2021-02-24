ASA Podcast (Episode 84): Great ideas for finding & developing the next generation of technicians
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – Like many in the automotive service industry, Dave Hinz’s interest in fixing what’s broken started early.
He founded Mastertek in Algonquin, Ill. in 2002 and never looked back.
The opportunities for growth are there for those who recognize them, and Dave’s philosophy of treating customer like family have served him well over the years. That said, there are quite a few things that keep him up at night as he works toward building his business in the face of significant challenges for his shop in particular and our industry in general.
His proactive involvement with his local college automotive program and a few high school programs show how shop owners can make a difference in attracting and training the talent we need to succeed!
LISTEN NOW: Episode 84 – ASA Podcast Series
Listen in as Dave discusses:
- His constant efforts to evolve and change.
- How our industry is changing rapidly.
- Succession planning for his son to take over the business.
- The challenge of finding qualified technicians.
- How virtual training has become in integral part of his process.
- The generational differences when it comes to training.
- His involvement with the Grow-A-Tech Scholarship.
- How his work with the local high school and college automotive programs has provided insight into the next generation of technicians.
- Why he’s working to make a difference in attracting the talent we need and providing a vision for the future for those interested in an automotive career.
- How he’s giving back to the industry and the next generation.
- The value of internship programs in developing young technicians.
- Being part of the change at ASA-Illinois.
- How ASA provides the voice for our industry and why ASA members are a vital part of the process.
- How he keeps a work/life balance to avoid burnout and remember what’s important.
Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 84 of the ASA Podcast series.