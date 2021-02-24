ASA Podcast (Episode 84): Great ideas for finding & developing the next generation of technicians

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – Like many in the automotive service industry, Dave Hinz’s interest in fixing what’s broken started early.

He founded Mastertek in Algonquin, Ill. in 2002 and never looked back.

The opportunities for growth are there for those who recognize them, and Dave’s philosophy of treating customer like family have served him well over the years. That said, there are quite a few things that keep him up at night as he works toward building his business in the face of significant challenges for his shop in particular and our industry in general.

His proactive involvement with his local college automotive program and a few high school programs show how shop owners can make a difference in attracting and training the talent we need to succeed!