ASA Podcast (Episode 83): Building on your passion & giving back

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – Brian Smith, owner of Gig Harbor Automotive Service in Washington state, started in the business when he was 16 years old, working in a gas station for what would become his future father- and mother-in-law.

His journey to own his own repair shop will be familiar to many ASA members who represent the baby boomer segment of our industry.

Brian learned on the job and earned Master Technician status, but along the way he realized his interests were more in line with working on the business rather than in it.

That dream was realized in 2008 when he and his wife opened Gig Harbor Automotive Service.