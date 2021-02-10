ASA Podcast (Episode 82): Growing up in the business & preparing for the future

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – Jake McLaughlin is another one of our next-generation of business leaders in the automotive service industry.

In this episode, Jake talks about how his dad, Randy, started as a mobile technician before founding the family business, National Automotive Repair in North Phoenix in 1997.

He joined the National Automotive team 10 years ago doing basic maintenance and learning the trade he grew up around.

From the importance of taking care of your customers, to the challenges our industry faces in coping with the incredible pace of technological change, Jake offers his perspective on what we need to succeed.