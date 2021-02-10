ASA Podcast (Episode 82): Growing up in the business & preparing for the future
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – Jake McLaughlin is another one of our next-generation of business leaders in the automotive service industry.
In this episode, Jake talks about how his dad, Randy, started as a mobile technician before founding the family business, National Automotive Repair in North Phoenix in 1997.
He joined the National Automotive team 10 years ago doing basic maintenance and learning the trade he grew up around.
From the importance of taking care of your customers, to the challenges our industry faces in coping with the incredible pace of technological change, Jake offers his perspective on what we need to succeed.
LISTEN NOW: Episode 82 – ASA Podcast Series
Listen in as Jake discusses:
- Learning on the job and preparing to take over the business.
- Working as a service manager while wearing a number of hats.
- How he’s training to prepare for his future in the shop.
- What he sees as his biggest challenges for taking over the business.
- The importance of keeping up with advancing automotive technology.
- Showing and promoting the many opportunities available in pursuing an automotive career.
- Why ongoing learning is a given in any career these days.
- How his business uses ASE Certification to help keep their technicians up-to-date.
- The challenges in learning how to use new technology in the shop.
- Why specialization may be the answer for some shops in coping with electrification.
- How COVID has affected the business and how they’ve recovered.
- Why using YouTube videos in their marketing works for them.
- Maintaining his life/work balance with outdoor activities and being a fellow Podcaster talking about his bow-hunting hobby at BowhuntingAZ.
- His involvement with ASA Arizona and how ASA has helped his business and his personal development.
Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 82 of the ASA Podcast series.