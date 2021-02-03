ASA Podcast (Episode 81): We’re in this together – let’s learn from one another
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – As one of the next-generation of business leaders, Phil Carpenter represents a new face with new ideas.
Phil, who has a keen interest in legislative and community issues, is director of operations for Urban AutoCare and Avalon Automotive. He’s also president of ASA Colorado’s Mechanical Division.
Urban AutoCare and Avalon owner Greg Bunches has a lot of faith in Phil’s abilities, so much so that Phil is being groomed to take over the business at some point.
LISTEN NOW: Episode 81 – ASA Podcast Series
Listen in as he discusses:
- How he started young in the industry attending UTI and working for an Audi dealership before going into the independent segment.
- His role as Director of Operations for a growing number of locations.
- Their strategy of acquiring good shops and making improvements
- His typical day managing multiple locations.
- The challenges in finding the right technicians.
- The importance of developing technicians internally to “grow your own.”
- Urban’s apprenticeship program and the value it provides.
- Using every avenue to recruit technical talent.
- Getting involved with the local Automotive Technology Programs.
- His views on the biggest challenges facing our industry.
- How we can help the next generation of technicians.
- The importance of ongoing education and training.
- How he maintains his life/work balance and the importance of family.
- What we’ve learned from the pandemic and what’s going to stick.
- Phil’s perspective on the value of ASA membership.
Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 81 of the ASA Podcast series.