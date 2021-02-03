ASA Podcast (Episode 81): We’re in this together – let’s learn from one another

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – As one of the next-generation of business leaders, Phil Carpenter represents a new face with new ideas.

Phil, who has a keen interest in legislative and community issues, is director of operations for Urban AutoCare and Avalon Automotive. He’s also president of ASA Colorado’s Mechanical Division.

Urban AutoCare and Avalon owner Greg Bunches has a lot of faith in Phil’s abilities, so much so that Phil is being groomed to take over the business at some point.