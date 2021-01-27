ASA Podcast (Episode 80): Running a shop while running for Mayor

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – ASA members are no strangers to political activism, and in this episode, Mike Charewicz – owner of Accurate Auto Clinic in Des Plaines, Illinois – talks about his candidacy for Mayor of Des Plaines and how running a repair shop has prepared him for the job.

LISTEN NOW: Episode 80 – ASA Podcast Series Listen in as Mike discusses: How he started young in the industry and made the transition into working on today’s high-tech vehicles.

Why he’s running for Mayor of Des Plaines, Illinois.

Giving back to his community to make sure it keeps growing.

How he got into politics a decade ago.

Balancing running a business with running a city.

Campaigning in the age of COVID and current political climate.

Why customer service skills helped prepare him for the challenge.

His work outside the business with the local community college.

Offering internships to young technicians to help fill his talent needs.

The value his ASA membership has brought to his business and his life. Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 80 of the ASA Podcast series. ASA PODCAST SERIES: THE EPISODES