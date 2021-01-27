ASA Podcast (Episode 80): Running a shop while running for Mayor
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – ASA members are no strangers to political activism, and in this episode, Mike Charewicz – owner of Accurate Auto Clinic in Des Plaines, Illinois – talks about his candidacy for Mayor of Des Plaines and how running a repair shop has prepared him for the job.
LISTEN NOW: Episode 80 – ASA Podcast Series
Listen in as Mike discusses:
- How he started young in the industry and made the transition into working on today’s high-tech vehicles.
- Why he’s running for Mayor of Des Plaines, Illinois.
- Giving back to his community to make sure it keeps growing.
- How he got into politics a decade ago.
- Balancing running a business with running a city.
- Campaigning in the age of COVID and current political climate.
- Why customer service skills helped prepare him for the challenge.
- His work outside the business with the local community college.
- Offering internships to young technicians to help fill his talent needs.
- The value his ASA membership has brought to his business and his life.
Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 80 of the ASA Podcast series.