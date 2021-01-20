ASA Podcast (Episode 79): Tanks, Trucks & Technicians

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – Dwayne Myers, president and CEO of Dynamic Automotive, a multi-shop automotive repair business in Maryland, is an Army veteran, Master Technician and believes strongly in taking care of his team.

“Helping employees accomplish their goals is the key to the future,” he says.

With weekly leadership ZOOM meetings, benefits like paid training and a vision for the future, listen in as Dwayne discusses why Dynamic Automotive is successful and his commitment to keeping that success going.