ASA Podcast (Episode 79): Tanks, Trucks & Technicians
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – Dwayne Myers, president and CEO of Dynamic Automotive, a multi-shop automotive repair business in Maryland, is an Army veteran, Master Technician and believes strongly in taking care of his team.
“Helping employees accomplish their goals is the key to the future,” he says.
With weekly leadership ZOOM meetings, benefits like paid training and a vision for the future, listen in as Dwayne discusses why Dynamic Automotive is successful and his commitment to keeping that success going.
LISTEN NOW: Episode 79 – ASA Podcast Series
You’ll hear Dwayne’s thoughts on such topics as:
- Congratulating his employee Jason Sexton for being selected as the first AAPEX Service Advisor of the Year.
- How working on tanks in the military led to his automotive career.
- Meeting his business partners, Lee and Jose.
- Getting involved in a new building construction and being voted CEO.
- How he grows his own technical talent using their Quick Lube business.
- Dynamic’s successful apprenticeship program.
- How he uses training and career paths to develop his team.
- Why ongoing training is essential and expected.
- What he sees as his biggest challenge in the shop and our industry.
- How Dynamic met the COVID challenge to the business.
- Dynamic’s community involvement outside the business and his help for Wounded Veterans through Platoon 22.
- His interests outside the business that helps deliver his work/life balance.
- The value his membership in ASA provides for his business and the importance of that advocacy to the power of the independent repair community voice in Washington.
Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 79 of the ASA Podcast series.