ASA Podcast (Video): Is virtual training here to stay?

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – Ryan Kooiman, director of training for Standard Motor Products, delivers a lot of technical training to the aftermarket.

In this episode, Ryan talks about how COVID has changed where and how that training will be delivered as we emerge from the pandemic.

Hear all about how Ryan got into training and how Standard Motor Products supports the independent repair community pre-COVID with over 2500 live training events per year, and is continuing that training support with virtual events reaching more than 20,000 technicians as we work through the impact of the pandemic.