ASA Podcast (Episode 77): Mike Anderson talks about 2021 Collision Repair Market, pandemic

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – Mike Anderson, president and founder of Collision Advice, talks about the 2021 Collision Repair Market and how the pandemic is giving collision repair shops a glimpse into the future.

His experience as a former shop owner, mentor, coach, consultant and one of the most popular trainers in the collision repair industry gives him a unique perspective on where the collision industry is and where it’s going.

Listen in as Mike shares his outlook for 2021 as the collision industry continues to recover and position itself for life after COVID.