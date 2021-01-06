ASA Podcast (Episode 77): Mike Anderson talks about 2021 Collision Repair Market, pandemic
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – Mike Anderson, president and founder of Collision Advice, talks about the 2021 Collision Repair Market and how the pandemic is giving collision repair shops a glimpse into the future.
His experience as a former shop owner, mentor, coach, consultant and one of the most popular trainers in the collision repair industry gives him a unique perspective on where the collision industry is and where it’s going.
Listen in as Mike shares his outlook for 2021 as the collision industry continues to recover and position itself for life after COVID.
LISTEN NOW: Episode 77 – ASA Podcast Series
Hear all about it as Mike covers such topics as:
- How he got started in the collision industry and built a successful business with WagonWerx in Virginia.
- How the shops in his network are weathering the pandemic and what works best to help the most successful through it.
- What major issues and influences in 2020 will impact the collision industry going into 2021.
- How automotive technology is impacting claims and why the COVID crisis offers a glimpse into the future of repair volumes.
- What Mike’s Who Pays for What survey has done to advance the collision industry and what he’s learned over the past five years.
- What the biggest challenges will be as we enter 2021, and what the collision industry needs to do to meet them.
- Mike’s advice on how every shop can improve their operations by doing this one thing.
Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 77 of the ASA Podcast series.