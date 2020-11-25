ASA Podcast (Episode 74): Bobby Bassett on retirement & his training career
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – Bobby Bassett is a name many technicians and shop owners will recognize.
He’s been one of the most well-known trainers in the industry during his time as National Training Manager for North America for Gates, and was most recently honored with the AWDA Excellence in Education Award.
He’s also recently retired, so we thought it would be a good time to catch up with Bobby to share his wisdom and commitment to a lifetime of service to the automotive service industry.
LISTEN NOW: Episode 74 – ASA Podcast Series
Listen in as Bobby discusses:
- Gratitude for the recognition he’s received throughout the years.
- His recent retirement from Gates.
- His role as Chairman of the Board of ASE.
- The Gates Tools for Schools Program he managed.
- How he got into training at Gates and grew the program globally.
- His support for training through the ASE Education Foundation
- The growing importance of training to keep up with vehicle technology.
- How working together with instructors can help secure our future.
- How Gates Global training helps identify common problems
- His advice on how you can get involved and pay it forward.
Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 74 of the ASA Podcast series.