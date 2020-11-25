ASA Podcast (Episode 74): Bobby Bassett on retirement & his training career 

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – Bobby Bassett is a name many technicians and shop owners will recognize.

He’s been one of the most well-known trainers in the industry during his time as National Training Manager for North America for Gates, and was most recently honored with the AWDA Excellence in Education Award.

He’s also recently retired, so we thought it would be a good time to catch up with Bobby to share his wisdom and commitment to a lifetime of service to the automotive service industry.