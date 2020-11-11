ASA Podcast (Episode 72): Scott Brown talks about Diagnostic Network & What’s Next

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – If you don’t recognize the name Scott Brown, you’ll probably recognize some of his work over the years.

Together with Brent Black, Scott founded the International Automotive Technicians Network (iATN).

Along with his wife Cindy, Scott is the co-owner of Connie & Dick’s Auto Service Center in Claremont, Calif. His most recent achievement was launching Diagnostic Network, an information resource for technicians worldwide.

Hear all about it as Scott talks about how he got started as a technician and his career to date. It’s a fascinating story from someone who has made a difference!