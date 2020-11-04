ASA Podcast (Episode 71): Planning for accidents

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – No matter how well we train or plan, accidents will occasionally happen.

In this episode, Brian Risen – president of AmeriTrust Connect, an ASA Sponsored Benefit Provider – offers tips and advice on how best to plan for an accident and get employees back on their feet should the worst happen.

His company’s specialty is Workman’s Compensation Insurance.

Listen in as Brian outlines the benefits of a Return To Work Program and how the data shows that getting back to work as quickly as possible can actually improve an employee’s recovers.