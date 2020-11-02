ASA Podcast (Episode 70): MSO Symposium goes virtual, register now

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – As with every other live event scheduled for 2020, the 9th ASA MSO Symposium will be presented in a virtual format due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Scheduled for Nov. 9-13, 2020, the MSO Symposium will be presented in 90-minute segments each day, providing insight and guidance on the most important issues facing the collision repair industry today and tomorrow.

Best of all, this year the MSO Symposium is free to attend!