ASA Podcast (Episode 70): MSO Symposium goes virtual, register now
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – As with every other live event scheduled for 2020, the 9th ASA MSO Symposium will be presented in a virtual format due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Scheduled for Nov. 9-13, 2020, the MSO Symposium will be presented in 90-minute segments each day, providing insight and guidance on the most important issues facing the collision repair industry today and tomorrow.
Best of all, this year the MSO Symposium is free to attend!
Hear all about it as we announce such important information as:
- Speakers such as Vince Romans from the Romans Group, Susanna Gotsch from CCC Information Services and Rex Green from Jefferies LLC will offer a high-level outlook on where the industry is headed.
- Panel discussions featuring OEM and Insurance company representatives, along with participants from multi-shop organizations both large and small from across North America.
- How to access your complimentary registratiion to attend at no charge this year!
- An interview with Jim Keller and Larry French from the 2019 MSO Symposium talking about the value of the information you’ll hear and why you need to be there!
Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 70 of the ASA Podcast series.