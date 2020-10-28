ASA Podcast (Episode 69): Collision Industry Outlook
Yoswick’s 31 years of experience as a collision industry veteran journalist provides an insider’s view of where we are and where we’re going.
Hear all about it as John discusses:
- How the CRASH Network Newsletter covers the collision repair industry.
- What other collision shops are doing in terms of revenues during the pandemic.
- How the collision industry is recovering from the COVID pandemic.
- Why location matters when it comes to the recovery.
- How employment numbers are being impacted.
- The Who Pays for What survey with Mike Anderson.
- How collision shops can participate in the surveys.
- The Insurer Report Card and how it benefits shops and consumers.
- The optimistic outlook for 2021.
For more information on CRASH Network visit the CRASH website at www.crashnetwork.com
Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 69 of the ASA Podcast series.
