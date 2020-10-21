ASA Podcast (Episode 68): Thinking differently to grow your business
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – Bob Greenwood, AMAM, is president and CEO of Automotive Aftermarket E-Learning Centre Ltd. (AAEC).
With over 40 years of Business Management experience within the Independent sector of the automotive aftermarket in North America, Bob is widely recognized as one of the best business development coaches in the industry.
The changes we’re facing due to the pandemic require that we think differently.
Bob’s new Level 1 Business Development class presented by ASA offers you that new way of thinking about your business. It’s something everyone can do that doesn’t require anything but an open mind to succeed!
LISTEN NOW: Episode 68 – ASA Podcast Series
Hear all about it as Bob discusses:
- How the independent repair shop community is evolving from a trade into a profession.
- Where net profit is being missed out of your current business coming through the door.
- An in-depth look at Bob’s new Level 1 Business Development course and how it can help analyze your business to see precisely where net profit is being missed.
- How thinking differently can boost your business and develop your employees into a high-performance team.
- The process for developing a professional business that will have great value when the time comes to sell.
- How the eight, engaging, one-hour sessions provide a classroom feeling with interaction available during the class and beyond with a personal touch.
- Why the Level 1 training is a prerequisite for the Level 2 classes scheduled for January, 2021.
- For more information on the final Level 1 class, simply visit the ASA website at www.asashop.org, or click here to register.
Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 68 of the ASA Podcast series.