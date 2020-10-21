ASA Podcast (Episode 68): Thinking differently to grow your business

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – Bob Greenwood, AMAM, is president and CEO of Automotive Aftermarket E-Learning Centre Ltd. (AAEC).

With over 40 years of Business Management experience within the Independent sector of the automotive aftermarket in North America, Bob is widely recognized as one of the best business development coaches in the industry.

The changes we’re facing due to the pandemic require that we think differently.

Bob’s new Level 1 Business Development class presented by ASA offers you that new way of thinking about your business. It’s something everyone can do that doesn’t require anything but an open mind to succeed!