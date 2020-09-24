ASA Podcast (Episode 64): Taking the Hill Update
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a quarterly report provided for ASA member-shops, but it is being shared with others this time as an example of one of the advantages that ASA members receive. Enjoy!
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – In this episode, ASA Washington representative Bob Redding reports on the latest legislative developments in Washington, D.C.
LISTEN NOW: Episode 64 – ASA Podcast Series
Listen in as Bob describes what our lawmakers are currently working on that could impact ASA members and addresses some of the most important issues affecting the entire industry, including:
- The 2021 Fiscal Appropriations Legislation.
- The Fifth Economic Stimulus Package.
- What ASA members should be looking for in the House and Senate stimulus proposals.
- Kudos to Senators Rubio and Collins for their support of PPP for small businesses.
- A potential Paycheck Protection Program extension.
- ASA member impact on stopping another Cash For Clunkers program.
- Why the Senate races are potentially more important for ASA members.
- How the next election can impact our industry.