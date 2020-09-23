ASA Podcast (Episode 63): ASA Mechanical Operations Committee Update
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a quarterly report provided for ASA member-shops, but it is being shared with others this time as an example of one of the advantages that ASA members receive. Enjoy!
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – In this episode, ASA Mechanical Division Director Tom Piippo reports on the latest topics and projects on the agenda of the Mechanical Operations Committee (MOC).
LISTEN NOW: Episode 63 – ASA Podcast Series
Listen in as Tom describes how the MOC is working to support ASA mechanical shop members and address some of the current important issues affecting the entire industry, including:
- The latest on how mechanical shops are coping with the COVID crisis.
- The need to redouble our efforts to keep our customers safe as school opens up.
- How the MOC worked with ASA staff to help update the new website and advice on where to go for help if you need it.
- Information on the free ASA webinars and how ASA corporate partners have been providing content for our members.
- How shop owners are taking advantage of the webinar training available.
- How the option of attending meetings and training virtually is growing in appeal.
- Knowledge resources available, including the ASA webinar library.
- Plans for the first virtual ASA Annual Meeting.
- The important work being done by the MOC volunteers in representing ASA members and listening to their needs.