ASA Podcast (Episode 62): Collision Operations Committee Update
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a quarterly report provided for ASA member-shops, but it is being shared with others this time as an example of one of the advantages that ASA members receive. Enjoy!
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – In this episode, ASA Collision Division Director Mike Levasseur reports on the latest topics and projects on the agenda of the Collision Operations Committee (COC).
LISTEN NOW: Episode 62 – ASA Podcast Series
Listen in as Mike describes how the COC is working to support ASA collision members and address some of the current important issues affecting the entire collision industry, including:
- The latest on how collision shops are coping with the COVID crisis.
- The latest update on the Understanding Scanning project.
- Exploring time considerations for pulling diagnostic codes.
- Why virtually every vehicle needs to be scanned today.
- Data privacy: who owns the data and who has access to it.
- What information is being harvested.
- The amazing ability of the collision industry to cope with adversity.