ASA Podcast (Episode 56): Stimulus relief you should know about

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the spotlight has been on the paycheck protection program and economic injury disaster loans, but there are other programs available that have great benefits.

Join us as Eric Joern, Managing Accountant at James Hamlin & Companies CPA’s & Advisors talks us through the Family First Coronavirus Recovery Act, Emergency Paid Sick Leave and the Main Street Loan Program.

All have advantages for both employers and employees if used properly and can help ease the financial pain while the next stimulus package is negotiated in Washington, D.C.

Listen in as Eric provides an overview on:

The Family First Coronavirus Recovery Act Two Major Parts.

Emergency Paid Sick Leave and how it works.

Expanded Family Medical Leave Act designed to provide financial security for the employer and the employee.

Restrictions you need to know, including number of employees, funding limits, hour calculations and much more.

How small employers with less than 50 employees may qualify for an exemption from providing this paid sick leave if the unavailability or payments would jeopardize the viability of the business as a going concern.

What documentation you’ll need to have and keep.

FMLA Leave Expansion for employees that must care for a child because their school or child care provider is closed due to COVID related issues.

Qualifications for FMLA for employees and employers.

Main Street New Loan Facility geared towards MSO’s that are seeking a capital loan for expansion.

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 56 of the ASA Podcast series.

