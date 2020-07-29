ASA Podcast (Episode 54): Finding Talented Techs

Andy Fiffick, owner of Rad Air Complete Car Care in North Royalton, Ohio, is a multi-shop operation with more than 70 employees, and he’s looking for a few good men or women.

Finding technical talent is one of the biggest challenges facing shop owners, and the current pandemic has increased the need to get creative in attracting top talent to our industry.

LISTEN NOW: Episode 54 – ASA Podcast Series

Listen in as Andy shares his formula for success when looking for new team members to grow his already successful business.

You’ll hear valuable insights into:

How Andy adapted his business to change with the times years ago, and how that’s paying dividends today when it comes to attracting the right employees and clients.

Why investing in high technology and ongoing training is driving success and the need for more talent.

Taking a different approach to finding technicians, with a focused search process that stresses what Rad Air has to offer its employees in a work environment.

Why flexibility and benefits are important to show how your business values your employees and attracts talent.

How to target technicians on social media by talking about why Rad Air is a great place to work.

How the interview process has changed in the face of the pandemic.

The Golden Rules for establishing a positive business culture to build the right team. It’s all about Ethics.

Good talent is out there if you’re willing to work to find them.

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 54 of the ASA Podcast series.

ASA PODCAST SERIES: THE EPISODES