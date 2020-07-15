ASA Podcast (Episode 52): A conversation with a multi-talented shop owner

Mitch Schneider has helped more automotive shop owners achieve success in his long career than he’ll probably ever know.

If the name isn’t familiar, then this podcast will introduce you to a shop owner, author, teacher, cancer survivor and industry philosopher who has definitely made a difference in his long career.

Having written for most of the automotive trade magazines over the years, Mitch no longer runs his family repair shop in Simi Valley, California, but he continues sharing his wit and wisdom as a writer for Ratchet & Wrench.

He’s also written a new book titled Misfire: What To Do When Things Aren’t Running On All Cylinders.

Hear all about it as Mitch shares his years of experience through Misfire and talks about:

How to cope with the current business environment in the middle of a pandemic and the worst economic downturn since 2008..

How his books have helped shop owners and mangers over the years and how Misfire is different from anything he’s ever written.

How Mitch got into the business and made it a family affair.

How to approach adversity and not just survive, but thrive.

How to think your way through problems and challenges.

The danger of a failure to communicate.

Why balance and flexibility are critically important.

The rules for a successful business haven’t changed.

How Associations can help solve problems.

What shop owner’s need to do to reach the next level.

Why it’s all about freedom and mobility.

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 52 of the ASA Podcast series.

ASA PODCAST SERIES: THE EPISODES