ASA Podcast (Episode 50): ASA leaders discuss challenges of 2020

The Automotive Service Association is all about helping our members keep up with the changes. That means ASA is itself constantly changing to meet the new challenges we all face.

In our 50th ASA Podcast, we’re talking with Bob Wills, ASA chairman and owner of Wills Auto Service in Battlecreek, Mich., and Ray Fisher, ASA president & executive director.

Listen in as Bob and Ray describe the many ways ASA is working to provide value to our members and industry partners, as the leadership team guides your association through unprecedented times and challenges.

If you’ve ever wondered just how important your ASA membership can be to providing what you need to grow and succeed in the automotive service and collision repair industry, you don’t want to miss this podcast.

Hear all about it as we discuss:

What’s new at ASA as the organization reinvents itself and moves into the future.

How ASA is leveraging the latest communication tools to take our member and industry outreach to the next level.

How ASA is changing to meet the challenges of the current pandemic and how those changes positioned ASA for the future.

How ASA’s Washington office has been instrumental in helping our members stay informed about the stimulus help available to help ASA members survive and thrive.

How Bob Redding, ASA Washington representative is working tirelessly to advocate for ASA members and keep on top of the latest legislation and developments as they happen on Capitol Hill.

Why representation in Washington D.C. is one of the greatest values to ASA members.

Why ASA member voices are critical to the legislative process and how ASA helps you get involved and take action.

New online training opportunities for both management and technical topics.

The new ASA Virtual Industry Professional Forum and how ASA is changing to meet the challenges of our new reality for meetings and networking opportunities.

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 50 of the ASA Podcast series.

