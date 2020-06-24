ASA Podcast (Episode 49): Latest improvements to ASE Certification Program

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has been working to raise the professionalism in the automotive service industry since 1972 by certifying automotive, truck and collision technicians.

In 2020, ASE took the next step in the organization’s evolution by adopting a new mission statement and developing new certification categories, a new way to recertify credentials, expanding a Spanish language option for testing and a lot more.

Listen in as we talk with Brad Pellman, owner of Pellman’s Automotive in Boulder, Colo. and ASE board treasurer, and Trish Serratore, ASE senior vice president of communications, about the latest improvements to the ASE Certification Program.

Hear all about it as we discuss:

Brad’s extensive volunteer experience in the industry and how Pellman’s Automotive is doing as Colorado begins to open up from the pandemic.

How ASE testing is resuming during the pandemic and what to expect at the test center. Spoiler: bring a mask.

What ASE has done to help technicians extend their credentials during the lockdown.

A new way to recertify on your phone—the ASE Renewal App.

How ASE Certification can help technicians find a job and shop owners find qualified candidates.

The expansion of Spanish-language testing in the ASE Certification program.

An update on the progress toward a new Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) technician certification program.

ASE Certification in partnership with several vehicle manufacturers.

ASE’s new certification program with the U.S. Army and how it can help attract new technicians into the automotive aftermarket.

The accreditation of automotive technology programs through the ASE Education Foundation and the growth of the student certification program.

Remembering Jack Pohanka and Don Seyfer, two individuals who had a significant impact on ASE and industry education.

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 49 of the ASA Podcast series.

