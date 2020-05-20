ASA Podcast (Episode 44): Good Doctor’s Advice As America Goes Back To Work

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – Dr. Bob Risch, medical director and chairman of the Emergency Department at Baylor, Scott & White Grapevine in Grapevine, Texas, is one of the front-line medical heroes helping to save lives as we battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

We asked Dr. Rich to offer some advice and insight into how repair shop owners and employees should protect themselves and their customers as the country begins to open up and Americans start heading back to work.