ASA Podcast (Episode 44): Good Doctor’s Advice As America Goes Back To Work
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – Dr. Bob Risch, medical director and chairman of the Emergency Department at Baylor, Scott & White Grapevine in Grapevine, Texas, is one of the front-line medical heroes helping to save lives as we battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
We asked Dr. Rich to offer some advice and insight into how repair shop owners and employees should protect themselves and their customers as the country begins to open up and Americans start heading back to work.
Listen in as Dr. Risch discusses best practices and covers important information on such topics as:
- What COVID-19 Symptoms mean and when to seek help
- How 50% of those with COVID-19 don’t exhibit symptoms
- What are the symptoms of COVID-19
- The process for getting tested if you suspect a COVID-19 infection
- What you should do if you test positive for COVID-19
- What you should do if you suspect an employee is sick in the workplace
- How wearing gloves can actually help spread the disease
- Why wearing masks is a good idea for many reasons
- Why it’s important to practice social distancing in the shop
- Using electronics to social distance with employees and customers
- Sanitizing tools and equipment that are shared by employees
- How long the COVID-19 virus can survive on surfaces
- Why keeping your employees informed in important
- Best practices for interacting with customers safely
- Proper hand washing and the use of disinfecting gels
- For more information, visit the Center for Disease Control website
Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 44 of the ASA Podcast series.