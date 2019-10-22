ASA Podcast: (Episode 2) Using ‘Guerrilla Marketing’ to promote shops

Jeff Buckley, owner of My Father’s Shop in Midlothian, Texas, has a few ideas on how shops can market on a limited budget. Listen in as Jeff explains how he uses “Guerrilla Marketing” techniques and social media to get the word out without breaking the bank.

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 2 of the ASA Podcast series.

