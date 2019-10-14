ASA Podcast: (Episode 001) Talking Outside the Box
Frank Leutz, owner of Desert Car Care in Phoenix, Ariz. and Jeff Buckley, owner of My Father’s Shop in Midlothian, Texas share their experience in producing podcasts and other social media shows to get more involved in their communities and the industry.
Tune in for tips on how your business can grow using the latest technology.
- Grow your social media marketing strategy
- What does it take to get started?
- Tips and advice on avoiding common mistakes
- Identifying effective content
- Communicate, educate and share your knowledge
- Telling your story
- What’s the ROI?