ASA Podcast celebrates 100th episode with new ASA Chairman Fred Hules II

In a special ASA Podcast to mark the 100th Episode, meet Fred Hules II, AMAM, the newly-elected Chairman of the Automotive Service Association. Hules steps into the role after working as Chairman-Elect with previous chairman, Bob Wills through the lockdowns and chaos of 2020. But if coping with the pandemic was a challenge, Fred sees 2021 as the opportunity for ASA.

LISTEN NOW – Episode 100 – ASA Podcast Series

From a rededication to growing the association, to improving our communication on the true ROI of membership, he shares his vision for the immediate future, while remembering the work of so many that came before us to build a national association that has and continues to make a difference in the automotive service industry.

Listen in as Fred comments on topics such as: