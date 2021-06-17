ASA Podcast celebrates 100th episode with new ASA Chairman Fred Hules II
Hear the plans for ASA's future
In a special ASA Podcast to mark the 100th Episode, meet Fred Hules II, AMAM, the newly-elected Chairman of the Automotive Service Association. Hules steps into the role after working as Chairman-Elect with previous chairman, Bob Wills through the lockdowns and chaos of 2020. But if coping with the pandemic was a challenge, Fred sees 2021 as the opportunity for ASA.
LISTEN NOW – Episode 100 – ASA Podcast Series
From a rededication to growing the association, to improving our communication on the true ROI of membership, he shares his vision for the immediate future, while remembering the work of so many that came before us to build a national association that has and continues to make a difference in the automotive service industry.
Listen in as Fred comments on topics such as:
- His past experience, which led him to open his own business.
- How he grew that business over the years with the help of his peers in ASA.
- His thoughts on taking the helm after a tumultuous 2020.
- Setting ASA priorities as we come out of the pandemic.
- Focusing on growing ASA and reaching out to new members.
- The agenda for 2021-22.
- What he sees as the greatest challenges facing all associations.
- Getting back to live events.
- Remembering and thanking the volunteers and many others who work to support the ASA mission of service to the membership.