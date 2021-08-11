ASA Past Chairman Makes A Difference (Episode 105)

Bob Wills is the owner of Wills Auto Service in Battlecreek, Michigan. He’s also an Accredited Automotive Manager (AAM), past chairman of ASA and someone who has given much to the automotive service industry he loves. Bob recently ended his term as Chairman of the Automotive Service Association (ASA) and announced his retirement. As one of the cadre of baby boomers deciding that it’s time to pass the torch to the next generation, we thought it would be fun to catch up with Bob and talk to him about his career in the automotive service industry to help inspire those who currently strive to fill what are often pretty big shoes. Listen in as Bob talks about how his time with ASA has helped shape the successful shop owner he became, and how he sees the association playing a key role in the lives of those who are now following him to create our future.

Listen in as Bob shares his lifetime of experience on:

How he got started in the automotive service industry and his first shop.

His background working in his father’s shop and why he chose this career.

His service in the military and in law enforcement and how that connection steered him into opening his own shop.

His time with ASA and what do he sees as the biggest benefit he received from being involved with ASA as a lifetime member.

How he volunteered his time and talent to ASA, which led to his involvement with ASA Michigan and eventually working on the ASA National Board of Directors.

What it was like being the ASA Chairman during the COVID pandemic, and how he and the ASA Board responded to the challeng.

His passion for politics and the importance of having an ASA representative in Washington, D.C.

His personal experience working on legislative issues, participating in many Fly-Ins, and how ASA has made a significant difference in representing its members over the years.

His advice to someone who is thinking about an automotive career.

His plans for retirement and staying involved with the industry and ASA.

The appreciation he feels for the many friends he’s met along the way.