ASA on Zoom: ‘Crisis Marketing’ with Bob Greenwood

AutoInc.,

A Decrease font size. A Reset font size. A Increase font size.

From The Automotive Service Association

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – Bob Greenwood, AMAM, president and CEO of Automotive Aftermarket E-Learning Centre Ltd., shares his views on what repair shops should be doing now that we’re opening up, but still dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

And for those of you who haven’t signed up yet, Bob is holding an excellent eight-week, ASA-sponsored “Super-charge Your Profits!” training.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE & REGISTER

Bob Greenwood New

Bob Greenwood

UNPRECEDENTED & UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY:

“Beyond the great content in this series of eight classes, each shop owner will have confidential one-on-one reviews with Bob Greenwood during the course of this series!

“A great opportunity for those wanting to regain control of 2020 and turn it around before the year-end!”

 

Comments

comments

Related Posts: