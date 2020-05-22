ASA on Zoom: ‘Crisis Marketing’ with Bob Greenwood
From The Automotive Service Association
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – Bob Greenwood, AMAM, president and CEO of Automotive Aftermarket E-Learning Centre Ltd., shares his views on what repair shops should be doing now that we’re opening up, but still dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.
And for those of you who haven’t signed up yet, Bob is holding an excellent eight-week, ASA-sponsored “Super-charge Your Profits!” training.
CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE & REGISTER
UNPRECEDENTED & UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY:
“Beyond the great content in this series of eight classes, each shop owner will have confidential one-on-one reviews with Bob Greenwood during the course of this series!
“A great opportunity for those wanting to regain control of 2020 and turn it around before the year-end!”